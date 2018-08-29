  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Woman seriously injured by boat propeller off Kahala

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 3:59pm
A 27-year-old woman suffered serious injuries from a boat propeller this afternoon offshore of the Kahala area, according to city officials.

At about 1:30 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for the woman, who was with a group when she was injured by the vessel’s propeller. She sustained serious injuries to both legs and feet.

Lifeguards boarded the vessel and administered medical treatment for the patient en route to Koko Marina, where paramedics met the boat and administered life-saving treatment. EMS transported the woman to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

LOOKING BACK

