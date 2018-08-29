 Murder investigation begun after body found in Ala Moana area
August 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Murder investigation begun after body found in Ala Moana area

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm
Police have initiated a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found unresponsive in the Ala Moana area early Tuesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –