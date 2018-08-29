Remnants of Lane take final blows on Kauai

Kauai was lashed by more than 20 inches of rain Tuesday in a furious storm that caused streams and rivers to overflow, and rising floodwaters led to evacuations and road closures.

Some on the north shore described the event as a replay of the record-breaking April storm that crippled the Hanalei area.

“Some of my friends had to evacuate their Weke Road home in chest-deep water,” said Terry Lilley, a 15-year resident of Hanalei.

The rain was a final blast from Lane, the once-powerful hurricane that blew by Hawaii but not before dumping epic rainfall on Hawaii island.

Lane weakened to a post-tropical remnant that was far out to the west of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday, but its lingering moisture is expected to persist around Kauai for the next few days while the rest of the state comes under the influence of a drier air mass moving over the region, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday signed a supplementary proclamation to extend relief for damage resulting from Lane. The proclamation is effective through Oct. 27.

The Hanalei Valley was flooded out much like it was in April, when historic rain destroyed homes, wiped out roads and isolated the north shore community. The Hanalei River was flowing well out of its banks, and Kuhio Highway was inundated from the Hanalei Bridge to Hanalei town, officials said.

Lilley, a marine biologist, said the Dolphin Restaurant on Kuhio Highway was flooded, as were taro fields and the Weke Road area, just like in April.

“Even the damaged homes (from April) were underwater, and lots of junk was flowing out onto the reef,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of flood-prone areas of Koloa on the southern side of the island were under a voluntary evacuation when Waihohonu Stream began rising rapidly. It was canceled Tuesday afternoon when the rising subsided.

The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Kauai into Tuesday night. Such a warning means flash flooding was imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas.

County officials stopped traffic between Waikoko and Wainiha, which had been down to one lane since April’s flood damaged the area, and said it would remain closed until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Polihale State Park and the Marina, Kaumualii and Old Smith’s Landing sections of Wailua River State Park were closed due to heavy rain and flooding.

Haena State Park and the east end of Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, which were damaged during the April flood, were being flooded again and remain closed, officials said.

Alaka‘i o Kaua‘i Public Charter School was closed Tuesday due to weather conditions.

The state Department of Education said it would shut down Hanalei Elementary School today for the second day in a row, and the satellite school at the Hanalei Colony Resort would also be closed again today. Bus service for Kapaa Middle School and Kapaa High School students who live in Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena were canceled again as well.

The county Department of Water on Tuesday said it issued a water conservation notice for its Wainiha customers in an effort to avoid a full water outage in the system.

Customers were experiencing low water pressure or even no water service due to possible weather impacts to the Wainiha system. Water crews were unable to access the area due to the closure of Kuhio Highway, officials said.

Customers were asked to limit water use to essential uses only, such as drinking, cooking and sanitation.