 Suspect arrested in police car theft
August 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Suspect arrested in police car theft

By Rosemarie Bernardo, Dan Nakaso and Leila Fujimori rbernardo@staradvertiser.com, dnakaso@staradvertiser.com, lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 28, 2018 at 10:57 pm
Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man in Waiahole, ending an intense manhunt after he allegedly stole a police subsidized vehicle in Kaimuki and led police on a chase across the island. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –