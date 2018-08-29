 Back to normalcy for Little Leaguers? Not really
August 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Back to normalcy for Little Leaguers? Not really

By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 28, 2018 at 11:33 pm
Bruce Boucher awoke from a well-earned night’s sleep expecting a pretty normal day at school. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –