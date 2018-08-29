 Kamehameha-Hawaii alum Ahuna of UC Riverside earns national player honor
August 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Kamehameha-Hawaii alum Ahuna of UC Riverside earns national player honor

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 28, 2018 at 9:43 pm
Opening week of the collegiate volleyball season was the first opportunity for 56 Division I players from Hawaii to begin their seasons on the mainland. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –