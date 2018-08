Calendar TODAY VOLLEYBALL OIA East girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Kahuku at Kailua; Kaimuki at Castle; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow. THURSDAY Read More

Calendar

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Farrington; Kahuku at Kailua; Kaimuki at Castle; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at McKinley. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

College women: Antelope Valley vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Coastal Carolina at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Campbell; Kapolei at Radford; Mililani at Nanakuli; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Pearl City. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division II

Damien def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-18