Trailing Miriam, Norman reaches hurricane strength

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Norman strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane today as it trailed far behind Miriam, which also earned the same status today.

Located about 2,549 miles west of Hilo at 11 a.m., Norman clocked in with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was headed west at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Norman is forecast to turn to the west-southwest over the next several days.

Rapid intensification is forecast, and Norman is expected to become a major hurricane on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from Norman’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.

5:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm Norman strengthened slightly overnight and is forecast to become a hurricane today.

Located about 2,573 miles east of Hilo, Norman was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph while moving west-northwest at 10 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. Norman is forecast to become a hurricane later today, and possibly a major hurricane on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Norman’s center.

Closer to Hawaii, Tropical Storm Miriam also threatens to grow to hurricane strength as it nears the Central Pacific.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

MEXICO CITY >> Tropical Storm Norman has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and forecasters say it could become a hurricane today.

But the storm is far from land and no coastal watches or warning are in effect.

The National Hurricane Center said Norman was located 455 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California Tuesday night and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The center said Norman could become a hurricane Wednesday and a major hurricane by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Miriam churned over the eastern Pacific with maximum winds of 60 mph.

It was located 1,230 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was moving west at 13 mph.