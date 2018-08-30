  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
Ex-Virginia police chief accused of abduction, sex assault

Associated Press
August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018
PEARISBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia police chief is accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

News outlets report 46-year-old Kevin Matthew Buckland was arrested Tuesday and charged with abduction and sexual assault by force. A Virginia State Police release says both charges against the former Rich Creek police chief involve the same woman but stem from two different incidents.

A search warrant says Buckland also is accused of sexually assaulting another woman in April.

Buckland was the Rich Creek Police Department’s chief and sole officer from 2003 to 2006 when he was fired following a disagreement with the town council. The Roanoke Times reports Buckland also has worked for the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and the Narrows and Radford police.

It’s unclear if Buckland has a lawyer.

