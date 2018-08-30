VIDEO: Gov. Ige’s news conference on collaboration and response to Hurricane Lane, Kilauea and April floods
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018
Updated August 30, 2018 12:22pm
Hawaii Governor David Ige held a news conference today with U.S Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long to discuss collaboration and response to Hurricane Lane, the Kilauea eruption and the April floods.
