L.A. Rams to play NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium in 2019

NFL preseason football will return to Aloha Stadium in 2019 for the first time in 43 years, following a deal announced today between the Los Angeles Rams and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

NFL preseason football will return to Aloha Stadium in 2019 for the first time in 43 years, following a deal announced today between the Los Angeles Rams and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“We want this to be Rams’ Country again,” said Jason Griffiths, Rams’ vice president for partnerships, told the HTA.

The announcement was made following a unanimous vote at the HTA’s monthly board meeting at the Hawaii Convention Center and attended by Rams’ officials.

The last NFL exhibition game played here came in 1976 when the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers drew 36,364 to Aloha Stadium.

Southern California is the HTA’s largest market for visitors and the deal will include promotional opportunities and “community outreach” beyond the game, officials said.

The deal follows in the footsteps of a partnership between the HTA and the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. The Clippers played two exhibitions at the Stan Sheriff Center last year with the Toronto Raptors. Next month the Clippers will play the Sydney Kings of Australia.

Earlier in the day the Aloha Stadium Authority gave stadium manager Scott Chan the go-ahead “to do all things necessary to effectuate the potential NFL game.”

He was scheduled to meet later today with Rams officials on use of the stadium.

The game will be the largest revenue generating game of the year for Aloha Stadium, the HTA was told.