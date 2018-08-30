  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
London mayor who OK’d Trump baby blimp to get own balloon

    A blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan was seen in a workshop, Wednesday, in Oxfordshire, England. Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon depicting him dressed in a bikini over London.

LONDON >> Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon over London that depicts him dressed in a bikini.

Organizer Yanny Bruere has raised more than $75,000 through the Crowdfunder website for the 29-foot blimp as part of a campaign to oust Khan from his post.

Khan angered some people in the British capital and elsewhere last month when he allowed a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an angry baby to float above the city while the U.S. president was in England.

Bruere cited rising crime and “defending free speech” as factors in his anti-Khan campaign.

A City Hall spokeswoman says the balloon has permission to fly Saturday over Parliament Square.

The balloon was a reference to a “Beach body ready” ad that Khan banned in 2016.

