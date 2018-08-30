  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
  • 79°

Catch some rays at Sea Life Park

By Zenaida Serrano, zserrano@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 30, 2018 12:05 am 
Spend the day getting to know all about rays — stingrays, manta rays, spotted eagle rays and more — at Sea Life Park’s last Keiki Sunday of the year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up