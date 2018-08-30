  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
  • 79°

Golf with a purpose in September

By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 30, 2018 12:05 am 
If it is September, it must be time to stop on the golf course and remember someone — everyone — in the military who has sacrificed while serving. Especially in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up