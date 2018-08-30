  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
Gronk gets $4.3M raise, is highest paid tight end in NFL

August 30, 2018
    New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. >> Rob Gronkowski’s agent says the Patriots star is the NFL’s highest paid tight end after New England reworked his contract to add $4.3 million this season.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said today that Gronkowski’s deal for the next two seasons adds $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for things like catches, playing time and touchdowns.

Rosenhaus says Gronkowski’s base salary stays at $8 million, with the additions boosting the potential value to more than $13 million.

Gronkowski is widely considered the top tight end in football and one of the best all-time at his position as he enters his ninth season. He had 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

Gronkowski’s deal was first reported by ESPN.

