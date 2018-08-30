  • Thursday, August 30, 2018
  • 85°

Kailua Onstage Arts makes debut with ‘The Wolves’

By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 30, 2018 6:05 pm  Updated on  August 30, 2018 at 2:16 pm
Kailua Onstage Arts promises an unusual theatrical experience Friday with the opening of “The Wolves.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up