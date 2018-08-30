Hurricane Miriam threatens to grow stronger today

ADVERTISING
Miriam maintained its strength and new direction overnight and threatens to grow stronger today.
Located about 940 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Miriam was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph heading northwest at 8 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A turn toward the north is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Friday night. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Saturday.
Some additional intensification is expected today, followed by fairly rapid weakening Friday through Saturday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Miriam’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
Behind Miriam, another tropical storm quickly reached hurricane strength on Wednesday.