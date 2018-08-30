Hurricane Miriam threatens to grow stronger today

Miriam maintained its strength and new direction overnight and threatens to grow stronger today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Miriam maintained its strength and new direction overnight and threatens to grow stronger today.

Located about 940 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Miriam was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph heading northwest at 8 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

A turn toward the north is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Friday night. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Saturday.

Some additional intensification is expected today, followed by fairly rapid weakening Friday through Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Miriam’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Behind Miriam, another tropical storm quickly reached hurricane strength on Wednesday.