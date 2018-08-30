Norman grows to a Category 4 hurricane in Eastern Pacific

Although it’s still in the Eastern Pacific, Norman continued to grow in strength overnight and is now a major hurricane.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, Norman was located about 2,424 miles west of Hilo and headed west at 8 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Norman is expected to continue on its current track today. However, it’s forecast to turn west-southwestward on Friday, followed by a turn back toward the west and west-northwest over the weekend.

Norman is already a strong Category 4 hurricane, but additional strengthening is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours. Gradual weakening is anticipated to begin by Friday night or Saturday, however, Norman is expected to remain a very powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Norman’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.