15 aboard Hawaiian Airlines flight treated after pepper spray goes off

Passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 23 from Oakland to Kahului, Maui experienced an unpleasant odor today, which was found to have come from a can of pepper spray.

Upon landing at Kahului, first responders treated 12 passengers and three flight attendants at Kahului Airport for respiratory problems, and all have been released.

Hawaiian Airlines issued a statement that said a passenger brought the pepper spray on board illegally. Hawaiian said authorities are questioning a passenger, and it appears it was an accidental discharge.

Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew declared an emergency and the plane received priority handling into and at Kahului Airport. The flight landed at 10:37 a.m., without incident, the airlines said.

Passengers affected by the odor were moved from the forward section of the Boeing 767 further back and returned to their original seats after the scent dissipated.

There were 256 passengers and 10 crew members on board. All passengers received a $500 travel credit from the arilines.

Transportation Security Administration prohibits carrying on pepper spray on a plane, but it is allowed as a checked item.