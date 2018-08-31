Firefighters investigate Wahiawa duplex fire

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Wahiawa.

Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to the blaze at a duplex at 310 Walker Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they observed smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of the unit. Two residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Six people who reside in a ground-level unit safely escaped after a neighbor alerted them of the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at approximately 3 p.m. and extinguished it at 4:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The American Red Cross responded to assist displaced residents.