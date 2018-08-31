  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 79°

Top News

Firefighters investigate Wahiawa duplex fire

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 8:16am
ADVERTISING

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Wahiawa.

Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to the blaze at a duplex at 310 Walker Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they observed smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of the unit. Two residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Six people who reside in a ground-level unit safely escaped after a neighbor alerted them of the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at approximately 3 p.m. and extinguished it at 4:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The American Red Cross responded to assist displaced residents.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man, 27, seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up