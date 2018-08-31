H-3 Harano Tunnel night work begins Tuesday

The Honolulu-bound direction of the H-3 freeway will be closed nightly for the maintenance and retrofit of lighting in the Harano Tunnel, starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The overnight closures between the Halekou and Halawa interchanges will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, ending the morning of Sept. 7.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as the Likelike or Pali Highway. Electronic message boards have been installed to inform motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.