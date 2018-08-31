  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 83°

Top News

H-3 Harano Tunnel night work begins Tuesday

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 10:45am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    The Tetsuo Harano Tunnel on the H-3 freeway. The Honolulu-bound direction of the H-3 freeway will be closed nightly for the maintenance and retrofit of lighting in the Harano Tunnel, starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISING

The Honolulu-bound direction of the H-3 freeway will be closed nightly for the maintenance and retrofit of lighting in the Harano Tunnel, starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The overnight closures between the Halekou and Halawa interchanges will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, ending the morning of Sept. 7.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as the Likelike or Pali Highway. Electronic message boards have been installed to inform motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

PREVIOUS STORY
Aaron Donald ends holdout with record deal from L.A. Rams
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up