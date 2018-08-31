  • Friday, August 31, 2018
Kilauea’s fissure 8 cone, flow field are not showing any glow

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 11:45am

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    Void spaces within the cooled lava channel and along the channel margins created hazardous conditions on the fissure 8 flow field. Here, part of the void is visible, but a fragile veneer of lava hides other parts of it (upper right).

The U.S. Geological Survey said in its Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status report this morning that its crew continues to see no incandescence within the fissure 8 cone, on the flow field or at the coastal area, similar to Wednesday.

A drone video showed no glow within fissure 8, with only minor amounts of gases, primarily steam, rising from the cinder cone’s north wall.

The USGS said seismicity remains low, while ground deformation is negligible at the Kilauea summit. Small earthquakes, probably aftershocks of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in early May, continue on the volcano’s south flank faults.

The last glow from the fissure 8 cone was observed last Saturday, Aug. 25. Activity at the Kilauea summit and Lower East Rift Zone have been in a lull since early August.

USGS crews continue to restore communication with several monitoring stations on the east side of Hawaii island following the passage of Tropical Storm Lane.

Whiteout conditions, meanwhile, continue on the new lava field due to the steam produced by heavy rainfall meeting still-hot lava flows.

