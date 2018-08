Emergency Medical Services transported a 27-year-old man to a hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Honolulu.

Emergency Medical Services transported a 27-year-old man to a hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Honolulu.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

EMS responded to Bishop Street near the 7-Eleven store where they found the victim who sustained a stab wound to his upper body.

Paramedics treated and transported him to a trauma center in serious condition.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.