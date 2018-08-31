Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting 8-year-old Kauai girl

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Kauai.

Circuit Judge Kathleen Watanabe sentenced Samson W. Harong Wednesday after he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault.

A citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia, he faces deportation to Yap following his prison sentence.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority will determine the minimum number of years Harong will serve.

In May 2017, Harong burglarized a home in Puhi and sexually assaulted the child.

During a police investigation on the case, Harong fled to Northern California.

A Kauai grand jury indicted him with first-degree sex assault in October. Two months later, U.S. Marshals extradited Harong to Kauai from California.

He pleaded guilty to the sex assault charge in May.