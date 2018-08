Maui police recovered a man’s body that was found floating in the water Thursday off Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului.

Wailuku patrol officers responded to reports of the body in the water at about 1 p.m. and attempts were made to revive the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of his death was under investigation.