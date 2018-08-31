Police seek to identify suspected Kapahulu burglar

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized a clinic in Kapahulu.
HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
A screenshot from surveillance video shows a male suspect in a burglary at the Kapahulu Island Urgent Care.
Police said a male suspect entered a restricted area at Island Urgent Care at 449 Kapahulu Avenue at about 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 15.
A surveillance video showed the suspect open a door to the restricted area where he took an Adidas bag and fled.
He was shirtless and wearing red shorts at the time of the burglary. The suspect also had a multi-colored beach towel over his left shoulder.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.
