Police seek to identify suspected Kapahulu burglar

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 8:35am
Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized a clinic in Kapahulu.

Police said a male suspect entered a restricted area at Island Urgent Care at 449 Kapahulu Avenue at about 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 15.

A surveillance video showed the suspect open a door to the restricted area where he took an Adidas bag and fled.

He was shirtless and wearing red shorts at the time of the burglary. The suspect also had a multi-colored beach towel over his left shoulder.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.

