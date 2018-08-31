28 people injured after school bus crashes in Salt Lake

Twenty-eight people were injured today after a bus apparently struck two other vehicles in Salt Lake, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

The bus was carrying 59 passengers when it crashed at about 2:30 p.m. near Lawehana Street and Bougainville Drive.

Derek Inoshita, a state Department of Education spokesman, said the bus was from Pearl Harbor Elementary.

Paramedics treated 28 patients and took them to a hospital, the EMS report said. Twenty-six of the patients were shuttled to the hospital in stable condition on the bus with paramedics also onboard. The injured children included two 9-year-old boys.

A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man riding in separate vehicles were also hurt and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Thirty-one people refused treatment.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.