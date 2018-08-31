  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 84°

Top News

28 people injured after school bus crashes in Salt Lake

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 5:14pm
ADVERTISING

Twenty-eight people were injured today after a bus apparently struck two other vehicles in Salt Lake, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

The bus was carrying 59 passengers when it crashed at about 2:30 p.m. near Lawehana Street and Bougainville Drive.

Derek Inoshita, a state Department of Education spokesman, said the bus was from Pearl Harbor Elementary.

Paramedics treated 28 patients and took them to a hospital, the EMS report said. Twenty-six of the patients were shuttled to the hospital in stable condition on the bus with paramedics also onboard. The injured children included two 9-year-old boys.

A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man riding in separate vehicles were also hurt and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Thirty-one people refused treatment.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY
Prep football scores, Aug. 31
NEXT STORY
Teen dies after vehicle strikes pole in Hawaii Kai
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up