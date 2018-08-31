Teen was trying to catch up with friends before fatal Hawaii Kai crash, police say

VIDEO BY LEILA FUJIMORI
A car driven by a teen struck a pole on Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai this afternoon.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was speeding in Hawaii Kai today when he fatally crashed his green-and-cream colored 1964 Ford pickup truck.
Police Vehicular Homicide Section Lt. James Slayter said that police learned the boy was trying to catch up to his friends in another vehicle when he crashed his truck into a traffic light pole and a stone wall on Lunalilo Home Road near Ahukini Street.
Police said the boy was heading northbound. An Emergency Medical Services report said he died at the scene.
Initially, police received reports that he was racing, but that was not the case, Slayter said.
A classmate of the boy’s at Kaiser High School, who only gave her first name Taylor, identified him as Jake Braz.
She said he was a senior, “a good kid,” and played baseball for the school.
“He had a lot of friends who cared about him,” she said.
Family members and numerous friends and passersby were at the scene while police investigated.
Police said the crash occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m before several witnesses.
The friends of the victim came back to the scene of the accident.