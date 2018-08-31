  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 78°

Committee advances 2 bills targeting building violations

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 30, 2018 at 10:10 pm
The City Council Zoning Committee on Thursday advanced two bills that target unscrupulous builders and property owners, but postponed a decision on a third bill. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up