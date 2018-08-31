  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 85°

News

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

Associated Press
August 31, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 12:05pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this 2015 photo, rapper Eminem attends the premiere of “Southpaw” in New York. Eminem released his new album “Kamikaze” on today.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world his new album — “Kamikaze” was released only hours before the funerals of Aretha Franklin and the Washington tribute to the late Sen. John McCain.

The 13-track CD includes the song “Venom,” which will feature in the upcoming film of the same name. The disc also includes two songs featuring Jessie Reyez.

The cover shows the rear end of a fighter plane — recalling a similar cover of the Beastie Boys’ 1986 album “Licensed to Ill.” The rapper dropped the album just after midnight Thursday, tweeting: “Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy.”

The album doesn’t find Eminem in a peaceful place. It kicks off with “The Ringer,” in which he says he wants to “punch the world” in the face.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Homeland’ star Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up