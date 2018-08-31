  • Friday, August 31, 2018
Ivin Jasper returns to Hawaii with new frame of mind after enduring the ultimate scare

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 31, 2018 12:05 am 
These days, Ivin Jasper exhales easily. His body clock is no longer set on “distress.” He no longer spends his waking hours searching for new ways to hope. Read More

