Prep football scores, Aug. 31

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

• St. John Bosco (Calif.) 35, Mililani 14, H (TDs-Mili: Kai Banks, 47 yards; Maka Hill, 5 yards. StJB: George Holani, 80 yards; Jake Bailey, 13 yards; Jude Wolfe, 5 yards; Colby Bowman, 27 and 30 yards)

• Clackamas (Ore.) 7, ‘Iolani 0, F (TDs-Clack: Atkenson 2 yards)

• Kapolei 6, Downey (Calif.) 0, 2Q

• Campbell 17, O’Connor (Ariz.) 13, 2Q

• Leilehua @ Nanakuli, 7:30

• Kailua @ Radford, 7:30

• Castle @ Waipahu, 7:30

• McKinley vs. Kaimuki @ Farrington, 7:30

• Kalani @ Roosevelt, 7:30

• St. Francis @ Pearl City, 7:30

• Mt. Spokane (Wash.) 42, Damien 14, F (TDs-DMS: Logan Lauti 2)

• Desert Hills (Utah) 42, Kealakehe 0, F