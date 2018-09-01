  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
Police investigating shooting near Haleiwa Joe’s that left two men dead, one injured

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
September 1, 2018
Updated September 1, 2018 11:28am
Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Haleiwa on Friday evening that left two men dead and another in serious condition.

The incident occurred near Haleiwa Joe’s restaurant around 10:06 p.m., according to police.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, according to an Emergency Medical Services report. A 25-year-old man was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died. A 20-year-old man was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.

All three sustained apparent gunshot wounds, according to the EMS report.

No suspects have yet been arrested, police said.

