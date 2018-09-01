Three men shot, one fatally, in Haleiwa

Three men were shot, one critically late Friday near Haleiwa Joe’s restaurant, according to city Emergency Medical Services.

Police and multiple EMS units responded to the scene at 66-011 Kamehameha Highway after 10 p.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, 25, was in critical condition and a third man, 20, was in serious condition, according to EMS.

Police are investigating.

———

This story will be updated when more information is available.