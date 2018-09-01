  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
Three men shot, one fatally, in Haleiwa

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 1, 2018
Updated September 1, 2018 7:25am
Three men were shot, one critically late Friday near Haleiwa Joe’s restaurant, according to city Emergency Medical Services.

Police and multiple EMS units responded to the scene at 66-011 Kamehameha Highway after 10 p.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, 25, was in critical condition and a third man, 20, was in serious condition, according to EMS.

Police are investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

