  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
  • 77°

Walmart joins retailers refusing to take back bottled water after Hurricane Lane

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 1, 2018 at 12:16 am
Big-box giant Walmart is among a number of retailers refusing to accept returns of bottled water following Hurricane Lane. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up