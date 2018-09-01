  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
Man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 31, 2018 at 10:53 pm
A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Kauai. Read More

