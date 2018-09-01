Ben Cole stretches before the start of the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim. The race starts on Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and the New Omani Kaimana Beach Hotel.
Ruby Aquino snaps a group shot of the Brian Clarke endurance team before the start of the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim.
Kaia Hedlund, race director, introduces the race starter and University of Hawaii swimming coach Elliot Ptasnik.
This is the start of the elite swimmers for the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and the New Omani Kaimana Beach Hotel.
Jim Cotton, the founder of the Waikiki Roughwater Swim, starts the race, swimming at age 85.
Ollie Signorini of Australia starts his sprint to cross the finish line first with a time of 44:53, in the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim.
Rhys Mainstone of Australia sprints to finish second in a time of 44:56 in the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim.
Wes Roberts, right, who finished third, and Alex Studinski, who finished fourth, get out of the water and start their sprint to the finish line in the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim.
Lloyd Serra, 66, celebrates after finishing the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Waikiki Beach. He said this is his 16th Rough Water Swim. He currently lives in Austin, Texas.
-
Ashley Twichell of North Carolina is the first woman to sprint across the finish line in 45:23 in the 49th Annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Waikiki Beach. She finished sixth overall. Behind her is Ryan Bullock (45:25).