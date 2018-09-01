Kalaheo's Isaiah Akiu (3) pulls in a long pass between Waialua's Noah Pang (11) and Waialua's Blitzen Benz (6) for a 23-yard gain at Farrington High School on Saturday. Kalaheo beat Waialua 43-0.
Waialua's Blitzen Benz (6) gives a head slap to Kalaheo's Kekoa Alana (9) but is eventually tackled by Alana and others.
Kalaheo's Jedaiah Borge (24) catches and runs for a touchdown defended by Waialua's Gabrial Baptista (8) to make it 6-0 in the first quarter.
Kalaheo's head coach Darrell Poole smiles from the sidelines.
Kalaheo's Jedaiah Borge (24) dives with the ball to the end zone for a two point conversion.
Kalaheo's Kekoa Alana (9) catches a pass, and runs across the goal line ahead of Waialua's Blitzen Benz (6).
Kalaheo's Noa Lapera (4) runs between Waialua's Waialua's Kade Dellatan (69) and Waialua's Rocky Jose-Afuvai (58).
Kalaheo's Jedaiah Borge (24) scores on a 28-yard run around the left end as Waialua's Gabrial Baptista (8) runs behind.