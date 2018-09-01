Raiders Mokihana Tufono (11) hits one under pressure by Buff-n-Blue Kamaile Manol (1) and Buff-n-Blue Sina Uluave (10) on Saturday. ‘Iolani rallied past Punahou 20-25, 25-12, 25-16.
Raiders Elena Oglivie (9) is blocked by Buff-n-Blue Teana Adams-Kaonohi (11) and Buff-n-Blue Kamaile Manol (1).
Raiders Mokihana Tufono (11) and Raiders Cameryn Nagaji (1) block a hit by Buff-n-Blue Sina Uluave (10).
Raiders Elena Oglivie (9) spikes one over Buff-n-Blue Kamaile Manol (1) and Buff-n-Blue Teana Adams-Kaonohi (11).
Raiders Kristen McDaniel (12) tries to push one past Buff-n-Blue Kamaile Manol (1).
Buff-n-Blue Mckenzy Metter (2) digs one out when home team ʻIolani Raiders beat the Punahou Buff-n-Blue two games to one.
Raiders Naya Dong (2) digs one out.
The ʻIolani Raiders celebrate their win over Punahou Buff-n-Blue.
The Raiders’ second win
of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu girls volleyball season was a demonstration of resilience.