Ex-Kahuku star Hau’oli Kikaha waived by New Orleans

By Star-Advertiser staff and wire reports
September 1, 2018
Updated August 31, 2018 11:36pm

    Saints defensive end Hau’oli Kikaha was let go on Friday as all NFL teams began to trim their rosters to reach the 53-player limit.

Former Kahuku and University of Washington star Hau’oli Kikaha, whose career has been plagued by injuries, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Friday as all NFL teams began to trim their rosters to reach the 53-player limit by today.

More than 1,000 players will hit the market over the next two days as teams cut their rosters from 90 players before the NFL season kicks off on Thursday. That means Kikaha, an outside linebacker/defensive end, could be picked up by another team in need of an outside pass rusher.

Kikaha, 26, was a second-round selection by the Saints in 2015. He spent three seasons with the Saints but missed the 2016 season because a torn ACL. It was his third such injury, dating back to college.

The 6-foot-3 246-pounder had eight career sacks and started 11 games in his career with New Orleans.

Kikaha was a consensus All-American and just the sixth in school history in 2014. His 36 career sacks for the Huskies are a school record, surpassing a record of 30, set by Daniel Te’o-Nesheim, another Hawaii product who played for Hawaii Prep. Kikaha also holds the UW record for sacks in a season with 19.0.

