  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
  • 77°

Chaminade sweeps 2 foes at Showcase

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am 
The Chaminade volleyball team swept both its opponents at the D2 West Region Showcase on Friday in Fresno, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up