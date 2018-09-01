  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
  • 77°

Leilehua rolls after a sluggish start

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 1, 2018 at 12:28 am
Once in gear, Leilehua proved hard to stop in a 63-12 rout of host Nanakuli on Friday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up