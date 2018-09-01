Hawaii off to fast start against Navy

This kind of nonconference football game between the University of Hawaii football team and the Naval Academy is difficult to predict. Even the Las Vegas oddsmakers were at odds at setting the line today, because it has yo-yoed back and forth all week, with Navy being favored by as many as 15 points and as few as 10.

The Rainbow Warriors confused things a bit, winning last week on the road against Colorado State as a two-touchdown underdog. Were they that good or were the Rams that bad? Those gathered at Aloha Stadium and watching on the CBS Sports Network will have a better idea after seeing who wins and by how many points. At the end of the first quarter, Hawaii leads 14-0.

FIRST QUARTER

Navy won the toss and elected to defer. That was fine with Hawaii. The Warriors didn’t score on their opening drive in any game last year, but broke that curse last week in the opener at Colorado State with a touchdown pass on fourth down. On this opening drive, the Warriors made it to the Midshipmen’s red zone, but a bad run call and a dropped pass led to a scamper by UH quarterback Cole McDonald and a fourth-and-2 conversion on an option run by Fred Holly to set up first-and-goal from the 9.

Two plays later, McDonald hit a wide-open Cedric Byrd from 7 yards out. Ryan Meskell added the PAT to make it 7-0 with 9:12 left in the first quarter. And it didn’t stop with that 12-play, 75-yard drive. After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Warriors went on another long drive, this time a 10-play, 71-yard beauty that culminated with a 1-yard touchdown by Holly. Meskell made the PAT to give UH a 14-0 lead with 3:13 left in the quarter.