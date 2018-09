SHARE















ADVERTISING

It’s always a good time to plan a family vacation. Here are five ideas to consider:

1. Family by JW Marriott

Tap into the family-friendly experiences recently launched within the 83 JW Marriott hotels around the world. Crafted for children ages 5 to 12, Family by JW centers around three, kid-friendly themes — creativity, activeness and culture. These pillars infuse original programming created in partnership with cultural icons such as the Guggenheim Museum and The Joffrey Ballet as well as resources within each local community. Expect interactive cooking classes led by culinary experts during which junior foodies will help prepare and sample nutritious cuisine reflecting the culture of the destination. In New York and beyond, the JW Marriott has teamed with the Guggenheim to engage young guests with activity guides and experiences that explore art, architecture and culture. The Joffrey Ballet collaborated on suggested in-room exercises and stretches to help families wake up in the morning and wind down each evening during their stay. A new in-room dining menu features healthy, family-style dining options to share at mealtime.

Contact: JWmarriott.com/family

2. The Watergate, Washington, D.C.

Visit our country’s capital city with your favorite American Girl fan for an experience she’ll never forget. Check in to the hotel’s specially-designed suite, sink into the plush velvet pink sofa and scan the room for American Girl’s bestselling books, fan-favorite products, such as the American Girl Grand Hotel, as well as the American Girl doll bed, and doll-sized bathrobes and slippers. Get ready for afternoon tea for kids and their dolls, mommy and me manicures and pedicures, and an American Girl movie and popcorn night. The Watergate Hotel offers young shoppers easy access to the American Girl store at Tysons Corner Center where young fans can shop for the latest dolls and accessories, dine at the American Girl Bistro and spiff up their doll’s locks at the popular Doll Hair Salon.

Contact: TheWatergateHotel.com

3. Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland

Visit this UNESCO World Heritage Park for outdoor adventure. Located on the west coast of Newfoundland in Canada, hikers will find trails winding through fjords carved by glaciers, towering cliffs, waterfalls and dense forests of rare plants, animals and bird species.

Choose your level of difficulty and discover geological wonders and amazing views. The region is reported to have one of the highest concentrations of moose on the planet, so be on the look out. The park is also home to a long stretch of the history-rich Viking Trail, the route to L’Anse aux Meadows, the only proven Viking settlement.

Contact: NewfoundlandLabrador.com

4. Steamboat Springs, Colo.

In the late 1880s fur trappers passing through this Colorado enclave heard an odd noise resembling a steamboat. They were pleasantly surprised to find more than 150 geothermal, steamy, bubbling springs that today soothe tired muscles apres ski or after a long days’ hike. Choose from a long list of active, outdoor pursuits that includes rafting, mountain biking, horseback riding and fly fishing or tubing on the Yampa River. At days end check out the impressive barrel racing and saddle bronc riding at the rodeo, a favorite of locals and visitors alike.

Contact: SteamboatHotSprings.com; SteamboatFlyfisher.com; SteamboatChamber.org

5. Panama City Beach, Fla.

Here the emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrew Bay converge before spilling onto 27 miles of sugary white-sand beaches. Boasting 320 days of sunshine, championship golf, spas and a diverse menu of recreational opportunities, it’s a sun-drenched community fit for families. Stay at the full-service Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort and swim in a lagoon pool, play tennis, access kids’ programming through the Adventure Zone, ride a jet ski and stretch out with yoga on the beach. Comfortable suites offer fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities. Check out the scene before you go on the Panama City beach webcam.