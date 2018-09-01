Las Vegas Advisor: Palace Station makeover unveiled

Las Vegas’ original locals’ casino has a completely new look. Palace Station is in the process of completing a two-year, $192 million renovation that features a redesigned exterior, refreshed rooms, transformed pool area, a reconfigured casino floor with a new bingo room and sports book and several new restaurants and bars, including a major upgrade of the Feast Buffet.

While there are still some elements to be completed, such as the new theater complex slated to open in December, the casino was to celebrate its “Grand Reopening” with a huge fireworks show on Saturday.

Bring your ID: The Stage Door slot house (across Flamingo Road from Bally’s) serves $1 Michelob and Michelob Light beers in bottles 24/7. But you’ll be turned away if you can’t show ID at the door. It’s not about age. Apparently a couple in their 50s committed a robbery, and since their IDs weren’t checked, no one knew who they were.

Fright Dome canceled: Fright Dome, the giant haunted house created inside Circus Circus’ Adventure Dome for the past 15 Halloweens, will not return this year. No reason was given for the decision and there’s been no indication that the attraction will be brought back in the future.

Poker room closes: The poker room at Treasure Island has closed. It’s the 25th Las Vegas poker room to close since 2012. Plans for the space have not been made public.

Big pay: Steve Wynn led the list of the highest-paid casino executives in 2017, with $34.5 million in total compensation.

He was followed by Sheldon Adelson ($26.1 million), CET boss Mark Frissora ($23.9 million), MRI’s Jim Murren ($14.6 million) and Boyd’s Keith Smith ($8.6 million).

Question: Can you tell us about a casino or hotel that can be rented out completely for the night and how much it costs?

Answer: The non-gambling Artisan hotel offers a full takeover rental, but the price has recently been raised by a grand. The cost to rent all 63 rooms, the bar, pool and wedding chapel for a night is now $8,500.