2 men injured in Chinatown stabbings

Paramedics transported two men to a local trauma facility early this morning following two separate stabbings in Chinatown.

The first victim, approximately 30 years old, was taken to the hospital after being found at the intersection of North Hotel and Kekaulike streets with a critical stab wound to the abdomen at approximately 2:15 a.m.

EMS also responded to the area of Maunakea and North Pauahi streets after a second assault there around the same time left a 29-year-old male with serious stab wounds to the head and back.

It is currently unknown if the two incidents are related.