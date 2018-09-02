  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
  • 76°

Top News

Actors defend Cosby Show regular’s 2nd job at Trader Joe’s

Associated Press
September 2, 2018
Updated September 2, 2018 8:53am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Geoffrey Owens at the 2011 TV Land Awards in New York.

ADVERTISING

Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on “The Cosby Show” after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.

The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show. He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag.

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.

But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.

Owens doesn’t appear to be on social media.

PREVIOUS STORY
Chinese billionaire arrested in Minneapolis
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up