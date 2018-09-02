  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
Horse-drawn caisson carries John McCain’s casket

Associated Press
September 2, 2018
Updated September 2, 2018 1:42pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Family members, including Cindy McCain, back center, follow a horse-drawn caisson carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as it proceeds to the United States Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis, Md., today for burial. McCain died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at 81.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. >> A grieving Cindy McCain pressed her cheek against the surface of the casket of her husband, Sen. John McCain, during the burial service Sunday for the longtime Arizona Republican.

McCain had requested to be laid to rest alongside a friend at the cemetery of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Among the mourners were other members of the Class of 1958 as well as military leaders and current academy midshipmen.

A horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator’s casket led a procession from the academy’s chapel to its cemetery following a private service. Overhead, a flyover of military aircraft paid tribute to the navy pilot who was shot down in Vietnam and held five years as a prisoner of war.

McCain sons Jimmy and Jack shared a hug beside the casket as family, friends and other mourners bid farewell to the former prisoner of war and presidential candidate. McCain died Aug. 25 at the age of 81.

The service and burial mark the final farewell for McCain. Tributes began last Wednesday in Arizona and included a funeral on Saturday at Washington’s National Cathedral.

