Hurricane Norman strengthens, regains Category 4 status

Hurricane Norman has made a “remarkable” comeback and is once again a Category 4 storm, according to forecasters, but still remains on track to pass north of Hawaii later this week.

As of 5 a.m. today, the National Weather Service says the “distinct eye” of Norman is approximately 1,700 square miles east of Hilo and moving west-northwest at nearly 18 mph with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.

Norman is expected to continue moving in the same direction at the same speed for the next two days, with a gradual decrease in forward speed as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, Miriam has lost even more strength overnight and is now a tropical depression located about 840 square miles northeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. That storm is moving at about 14 mph and is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later today before dissipating by late Monday, forecasters said.