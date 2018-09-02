  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
  • 75°

2 suspects charged in bus stop beating

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 2, 2018 12:05 am 
Two men were charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in connection with a fatal beating at a bus stop on Kapiolani Boulevard. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up